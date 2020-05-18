Panga Boat Washes Ashore Near Point Loma; 15 People Found on Beach

Share This Article:

A panga boat washed ashore near Point Loma Monday, and 15 people found on the beach were detained by the U.S. Border Patrol, authorities said.

Lifeguards responded shortly before 8 a.m. after receiving reports of a vessel in the surf south of Point Loma Nazarene University, San Diego Fire- Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Officials searched the area by helicopter, boat and jet ski, looking to see if anyone else associated with the panga was on the beach or in the water.

No injuries were reported among the 15 people found on the beach.

Updated at 11:45 a.m. May 18, 2020

–City News Service

