Motorcyclist Hurt in Crash on State Route 94 Near Dulzura

A 59-year-old motorcyclist suffered major injuries Monday in a collision on State Route 54 near Dulzura, a few miles north of the U.S. border, authorities said.

The accident occurred around 11:15 a.m. near Freezer Road, blocking both lanes, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow.

The motorcyclist was westbound on SR 94 when a man behind the wheel of a Ford van turned north onto Freezer Avenue, crossing in front of the rider’s path, Garrow said. The motorcycle hit the back of the van and the victim was ejected onto the street, he said.

Fire crews responded to the crash within minutes, as their station is located just up the road, according to Cal Fire San Diego spokesman Isaac Sanchez.

The rider, a San Pedro resident whose name was withheld, was airlifted to Sharp Memorial hospital for treatment of injuries that included a broken leg.

The 48-year-old driver of the van was not injured. Neither driver was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to the CHP’s preliminary report.

— City News Service

