Share This Article:

A man killed in a suspected gang-related shooting in Chula Vista on Friday night was publicly identified Monday, but his killer remains at large.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Fredrick Wood, 24, was shot in a home near the intersection of G Street and First Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Friday, said Chula Vista Police Department Lt. Dan Peak.

The victim ran out of the home and collapsed on G Street, where he was found by responding officers, Peak said. The assailants fled the scene before officers arrived, the lieutenant said.

Paramedics transported Wood to a local hospital, where he died.

Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related, but have no suspects, Peak said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— City News Service



Fredrick Wood, 24, ID’d as Chula Vista Victim; His Killer Remains Loose was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: