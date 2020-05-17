Smoldering Fire Pit Embers Ignite Shed at Serra Mesa Home

Share This Article:

Burning embers from fire pit set a shed on fire at a Serra Mesa home Sunday afternoon, causing damage to the residence, its garage and a neighboring property. Authorities said there were no injuries.

Several callers reported the structure fire, which started about 1:35 p.m. Sunday at a house in the 8800 block of Sovereign Road in Serra Mesa, and heavy black smoke that could be seen from blocks away, officials said. San Diego Fire Department crews arriving on the scene found an exterior shed engulfed in flames.

Apparently, a fire pit used Saturday night was stowed away close to the shed, and embers that continued to smolder for several hours caused the shed to ignite.

“It appears to be accidental,” Battalion Chief Ted Moran told OnSceneTV. “(The residents) had a fire pit going last night and moved the fire pit close to the shed. So, we’re going to make the call that it was embers from the coals that potentially started the fire.”

Moran said the damage was limited to the exterior of the home and neighboring property, and that residents were not displaced.

— Staff report

