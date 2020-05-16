Man Shot Multiple Times on Shelltown Street Dies at Hospital

Share This Article:

A 27-year-old man died in a hospital Saturday after being shot several times in the Shelltown neighborhood, police said.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots about 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of South 40th Street, according to Lt. Matt Dobbs of the San Diego Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man slouched over next to a vehicle with several apparent gunshot wounds, Dobbs said. San Diego Fire-Rescue workers took the man to a hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery, he said, but the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene of the shooting to handle the investigation, he said.

“It is very early in the investigation and investigators are in the process of collecting evidence and interviewing potential witnesses,” Dobbs said. “There was a small, dark-colored boxy vehicle seen leaving the area immediately after the shots were heard. There is no description of the occupants.”

A vehicle fire was reported nearby about 40 minutes later, but it is unknown whether that vehicle is related to the homicide, he said.

The victim was identified, but his name was not immediately released. He lived in the area with his family, Dobbs said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service

