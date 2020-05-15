6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes in Nevada Near California Border

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 struck a remote, sparsely populated area of Nevada near the California line on Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
There were no immediate reports of damage and casualties, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s dispatcher.
The temblor occurred at 4:03 a.m. about 35 miles west-northwest of Tonopah, the seat of Nye County, at a depth of 4.7 miles, the USGS said on its website.
It could be felt as far away as Sacramento, 350 miles away, according to social media posts.
The USGS reported a series of aftershocks, one as high as 5.1 magnitude.
Nye County, about 200 miles north of Las Vegas, includes a portion of Death Valley National Park.
A 7.1-magnitude quake struck to the south of the latest temblor near Ridgecrest in Kern County last July, causing extensive damage.
