Bicyclist, 52, Killed in Suspected DUI Crash on Paradise Valley Road

A suspected drunken driver who struck and killed a bicyclist on an Alta Vista-area street was behind bars Thursday, police reported.

James L. Bumpus, 28, was behind the wheel of a westbound 2008 Saab 9-3 sedan that hit the 52-year-old cyclist from behind as he was riding along the north edge of Paradise Valley Road about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to San Diego police.

Medics took the victim, whose name was withheld pending family notification, to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Officer Robert Heims said.

Bumpus was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, the officer said.

Updated at 11:40 a.m. May 14, 2020

–City News Service

