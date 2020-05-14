Bicyclist, 52, Killed in Suspected DUI Crash on Paradise Valley Road

A suspected drunken driver who struck and killed a bicyclist on an Alta Vista-area street was behind bars Thursday, police reported.
James L. Bumpus, 28, was behind the wheel of a westbound 2008 Saab 9-3 sedan that hit the 52-year-old cyclist from behind as he was riding along the north edge of Paradise Valley Road about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to San Diego police.
Medics took the victim, whose name was withheld pending family notification, to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Officer Robert Heims said.
Bumpus was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, the officer said.
Updated at 11:40 a.m. May 14, 2020
–City News Service
