Tips Sought in Robbery of Miramar-Area Wells Fargo Bank Branch

Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying a woman who robbed a Miramar-area bank late last year.

The thief, who was dressed all in black and had a large white bandage wrapped around her right hand, confronted a teller at the Wells Fargo branch office in the 9200 block of Miramar Road about 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 5, according to the FBI.

The woman motioned to her waistband as if to indicate that she had a concealed weapon and demanded cash. After the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the thief put it into a black bag, left the bank and fled the area on foot.

The robber was described as a roughly 5-foot-6-inch, 130-pound black woman wearing black-framed glasses and a hooded sweatshirt with the cowl pulled up over her head.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

— City News Service

