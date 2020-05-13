Share This Article:

A motorist speeding away from the scene of a non- injury collision in a neighborhood north of Sweetwater Reservoir Wednesday broadsided another vehicle a short distance away, leaving its driver in critical condition, authorities said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Eric Fernandez Bravo, 19, allegedly fled after the 2009 Honda Accord he was driving crashed into a Toyota Camry near the intersection of Paraiso Avenue and San Francisco Street in Spring Valley about 11:15 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

A block to the south, the Honda struck the driver’s side of an eastbound 2010 Volkswagen CC at Jamacha Boulevard, sending both sedans skidding out of control into parked vehicles, CHP Officer Travis Garrow said. A man who had been riding in Bravo’s car then jumped out and ran off.

Paramedics took the woman who had been driving the Volkswagen to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where she was admitted with life-threatening injuries. She remained unidentified as of shortly before 3 p.m., Garrow said.

Bravo was taken to the same San Diego trauma center for treatment of minor injuries. The Spring Valley resident was expected to be booked into county jail on suspicion of hit-and-run and reckless driving causing injury.

The man who had been riding in Bravo’s car remained unidentified and unaccounted for Wednesday afternoon, Garrow said.

— City News Service

Driver Gravely Hurt in Broadside Crash in Spring Valley was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: