Share This Article:

U.S. Border Patrol agents staffing a freeway checkpoint in eastern San Diego County caught a woman transporting more than 100 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in her truck, the agency reported Monday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The 36-year-old U.S. citizen drove in to the inspection station on Interstate 8 in Pine Valley about 9:15 a.m. Saturday, according to USBP public affairs.

After a service dog alerted officers to the presence of contraband in the woman’s gold 1999 Ford F-250, they searched the vehicle and found 74 plastic-wrapped packages of methamphetamine inside a duffle bag and a trash can in its cargo bed.

The 103.5-pound narcotic stash would have had a street value of about $233,000, federal officials reported.

The methamphetamine and the suspect, whose name was not released, were turned over to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The woman’s vehicle was seized by the Border Patrol.

— City News Service

Motorist Caught Smuggling Meth Worth $233K Through Eastern San Diego County was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: