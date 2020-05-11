Share This Article:

A 69-year-old pedestrian suffered serious injuries when she was struck by a minivan in the Clairemont area, police reported Monday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

It happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, just west of Interstate 805, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.

The woman was crossing Clairemont Mesa Boulevard southbound outside a crosswalk when she was struck by a 19-year-old man driving eastbound in a 2000 Dodge Caravan, Buttle said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a pelvic fracture and a head laceration, the officer said.

The minivan driver remained at the scene and intoxication was not a factor in the crash, according to authorities.

— City News Service

Minivan Driven by Teen Seriously Injures Elderly Pedestrian in Clairemont was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: