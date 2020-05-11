Minivan Driven by Teen Seriously Injures Elderly Pedestrian in Clairemont

A 69-year-old pedestrian suffered serious injuries when she was struck by a minivan in the Clairemont area, police reported Monday.
It happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, just west of Interstate 805, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.
The woman was crossing Clairemont Mesa Boulevard southbound outside a crosswalk when she was struck by a 19-year-old man driving eastbound in a 2000 Dodge Caravan, Buttle said.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a pelvic fracture and a head laceration, the officer said.
The minivan driver remained at the scene and intoxication was not a factor in the crash, according to authorities.
— City News Service
