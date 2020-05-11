Man Trapped in Burning Spa Business Suffers Serious Burn Injuries

Share This Article:

A man suffered serious burn injuries Monday morning when he got trapped inside a vacant spa business that caught fire in the University Heights neighborhood, authorities said.

The blaze was reported shortly after 6:10 a.m. at Anna Spa, 2228 El Cajon Blvd., between Louisiana and Mississippi streets, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters arrived at the single-story building and spotted a man trying to exit the business through a front window, which had bars on it, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Firefighters used a saw to remove the bars from the window and rescue the unidentified man, who was taken to the UC San Diego Medical Center burn unit for treatment of serious injuries, Munoz said.

An update on his status was not immediately available and it remains unclear why he was inside the business.

Crews knocked down the flames within 15 minutes, Munoz said. The blaze caused an estimated $5,000 in damage to the structure and $2,000 in damage to its contents.

Metro Arson Strike Team investigators were looking into the cause of the fire.

–City News Service

