4.5-Magnitude Quake Shakes Ocotillo Wells Area – Felt in Riverside, Indio, Hemet

U.S. Geological Survey Map of quake area.

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck near the Salton Sea Sunday with tremors felt across Riverside County.

The quake hit at 3:07 p.m. about 11 miles southeast of Ocotillo Wells in the Imperial Valley. That’s about 45 miles south of Indio, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Ocotillo Wells is roughly 90 miles northeast of San Diego.

According to the USGS “Did You Feel It?” online map, residents in Riverside, Hemet and Indio felt the quake.

Authorities received no reports of damage or injuries from the quake.

– City News Service

