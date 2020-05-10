Share This Article:

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck near the Salton Sea Sunday with tremors felt across Riverside County.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The quake hit at 3:07 p.m. about 11 miles southeast of Ocotillo Wells in the Imperial Valley. That’s about 45 miles south of Indio, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Ocotillo Wells is roughly 90 miles northeast of San Diego.

According to the USGS “Did You Feel It?” online map, residents in Riverside, Hemet and Indio felt the quake.

Authorities received no reports of damage or injuries from the quake.

M 4.4 Earthquake – 17km SE of Ocotillo Wells could be felt well here in Borrego Springs. pic.twitter.com/Yf5KfdARut — Anza-Borrego DRC (@AnzaBResearch) May 10, 2020

– City News Service

4.5-Magnitude Quake Shakes Ocotillo Wells Area – Felt in Riverside, Indio, Hemet was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: