Deputies Arrest Woman, 23, Suspected of Stabbing Man to Death in Lakeside

One neighbor died after a neighborhood fight early Friday, and detectives arrested another on suspicion of killing him.

Detectives interviewed people involved in the fatal East County scuffle before arresting one of them, sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said. Officials planned to book the suspect, identified as Julia Gonzalez, 23, into the Las Colinas women’s jail in Santee on suspicion of murder.

The predawn fight among neighbors near Lakeside escalated early Friday into a stabbing.

Deputies responded to a reported assault in the 8200 block of Jema Way in the unincorporated Winter Gardens area around 12:30 a.m. According to the sheriff’s department, they found the male victim mortally wounded.

Medics took the victim to a hospital, and doctors pronounced him dead. His name continued to be withheld pending family notification.

– City News Service

