Body Found in Creek Near Buccaneer Beach

A passer-by found a body Friday in a waterway alongside Buccaneer Beach Park.

The discovery in Loma Alta Creek off South Pacific Street in Oceanside was reported about 10:30 a.m., according to Oceanside Police.

A description of the deceased person was not immediately available, and it was unclear if the body bore any signs of suspicious trauma, Lt. Ignacio Lopez said.

Detectives were documenting evidence at the scene prior to the arrival of the personnel with county Medical Examiner’s Office, who will take custody of the remains for identification and autopsy purposes.

–City News Service

