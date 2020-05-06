Share This Article:

Autopsy results have revealed that a woman found dead under suspicious circumstances this week at a Midway-area motel was slain, authorities reported Wednesday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Paramedics responding to a call for medical aid in the 3800 block of Greenwood Street found Rosa Jaco, 32, unconscious and unresponsive shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, according to San Diego police.

“As the medics were administering CPR, other people in the area were becoming disruptive and impeding their efforts,” said Lt. Matt Dobbs.

While trying to revive Jaco, the ambulance crew “noticed the condition of her body was inconsistent with the information they were being provided,” Dobbs said.

Following postmortem examinations, the county Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Jaco’s death a homicide.

Police declined to disclose how the victim died.

“In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, we are not releasing the cause of death at this time,” the lieutenant said. “Homicide investigators are still investigating the circumstances leading up to (Jaco’s) death.”

— City News Service

Rosa Jaco Death Called Homicide — CPR ‘Disrupted’ at Midway Motel was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: