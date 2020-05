Share This Article:

A recreational flier escaped serious injury Tuesday when the ultralight aircraft he was piloting crashed into a waterway alongside Mission Bay.

The small plane went down into Rose Creek for unknown reasons about 11 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Nearby boaters helped get the pilot out of the water and took him to a dock off the 2600 block of North Mission Bay Drive, near De Anza Cove, said SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

OnScene.TV quoted a witness as saying the pilot hit the water at over 30 mph.

Alex Munoz, a former Navy SEAL, told OnScene.TV that he and some friends saw what they called a paraglider crash and jumped into shallow channel to released him from tangled lines.

Lifeguards examined the man at the scene, after which medics took him to Scripps Memorial Hospital for a non-emergency evaluation. His name was not released.

— City News Service contributed to this report.

SDFD firefighters & lifeguards working an incident at Rose Creek. Pilot operating an ultra light landed in the water. The man was eval'd & will be taken to the hospital.

This is 2600 N. Mission Bay Drive.@SDLifeguards pic.twitter.com/1YYpb41CqK — SDFD (@SDFD) May 5, 2020

