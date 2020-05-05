Robbery Suspect Leads CHP on Road Chase Through Northern San Diego County

Share This Article:

A robbery suspect who fled a traffic stop in the far northern reaches of San Diego County Tuesday led officers on a 20-minute pursuit from Rainbow to Oceanside, where he crashed the sports car he was driving near Mission San Luis Rey and was taken into custody.

The California Highway Patrol got word shortly after 10 a.m. that Riverside County sheriff’s deputies were chasing Rollin Cyrus Wilkerson, 33, toward the San Diego area, CHP spokesman Mark Latulippe said.

About 10 minutes later, a Highway Patrol officer spotted the white Dodge Charger that Wilkerson was driving on Interstate 15 just south of the Riverside County line and took over the pursuit, Latulippe said.

Refusing to yield, the suspect exited the freeway and sped to the west, crisscrossing over various Fallbrook-area roads, including Heller’s Bend, where he sideswiped an oncoming car, the spokesman said.

Following the collision, the suspect got onto state Route 76 and continued on toward the coast at speeds reaching about 85 mph, Latulippe said.

After entering Oceanside, Wilkerson lost control of the Charger, which veered into a center divider just west of El Camino Real, careened back across the roadway and tumbled down a roadside embankment.

Officers found the suspect struggling to get out of the crumpled vehicle. They broke a window to get him out of the wreckage, after which medics airlifted him to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla for a precautionary exam.

The Menifee resident was expected to be booked on various charges, including robbery, reckless driving and evading law enforcement personnel.

–City News Service

