Man Accused of Killing Mother in Chula Vista Pleads Not Guilty

A Chula Vista man accused of beating and stabbing his mother to death at their Otay Ranch-area home pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of murder and resisting arrest.

Glen Weldon Hammitt, 28, allegedly attacked 56-year-old Gloria San Miguel at the house they shared in the 900 block of Merced River Road shortly before 7:30 p.m. April 20.

Hammitt faces 32 years to life in state prison if convicted of murder and an allegation that he used a machete and metal mallet in the killing.

Responding to a 911 call from the victim that became disconnected as she described being assaulted by her son, officers arrived in the neighborhood north of Olympic Parkway to find Hammitt standing in his driveway, holding a framed picture and covered in blood, Lt. Gino Grippo said.

Seeing the patrol personnel approaching, Hammitt ran off, Grippo said. They caught up with him following a brief chase, at which point the suspect allegedly became violent and hit one of the officers in the head with the picture frame.

After being subdued and arrested, Hammitt stated, “She’s dead,” according to Grippo. Police then entered the home and found San Miguel on the floor of her living room, unconscious, he said.

Officers and paramedics tried in vain to revive the victim before taking her to a trauma center, where she was pronounced dead.

The injured officer was treated at a hospital for cuts to his forehead and released.

While being questioned by detectives, Hammitt, who has a history of mental health problems, allegedly admitted to killing his mother. What precipitated the deadly violence was unclear, Grippo said.

Hammitt was being held without bail and is due back in court July 7 for a readiness conference.

— City News Service

