All Road Users Are Essential: May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and the Chula Vista Police Department encourages the community to think about the safety of riders on two wheels and look twice for motorcycles.

“While we should be staying at home during the COVID–19 pandemic, we understand people need to get out once in a while and run essential errands, ” Officer Oscar Miranda said. “Don‘t let safety on the road go by the wayside, whether you are on two wheels or four.”

During the month of May, the Chula Vista Police Department will step up enforcement specifically geared toward stopping drivers and motorcycle riders for traffic violations that increase the risk of crashes. With nearly 900,000 registered motorcycles in the state, many road users are going places without the same protections as drivers. Motorcycle riders are 28 times more likely to die in a crash than vehicle occupants. To help protect you and your family, keep the following tips in mind while driving or riding:

Drivers

Always check twice for motorcycles . Both your mirrors and blind spots .

U se your signal when changing lanes .

Never follow a motorcycle too closely . Always keep a safe distance .

When at an intersection , allow enough space before turning .

Motorcyclists:

Always wear a DOT compliant helmet and protective gear like gloves and leather

clothing. . Consider adding reflective tape to your clothing to make it easier for other drivers to

see you.

Keep your l i ghts on at all times , even during the day .

Don ‘ t assume drivers see you : signal well in advance before changing lanes and

watch for turning vehicles.

Lastly, never drive/ride under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Remember, we are all in this together, even if we are told to stay apart.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

