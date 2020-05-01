Share This Article:

A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy Friday after he escaped a California State Parks ranger’s vehicle while being taken to the San Diego Central Jail.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The gunfire erupted in the 1100 block of Front Street, near B Street, about 6 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

A ranger was driving the 36-year-old suspect to the jail when he jumped from the vehicle and ran off. Two San Diego County Sheriff‘s deputies who were arriving for work at the jail saw the suspect running and began chasing him, with one deputy firing his or her weapon and hitting the suspect, police said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

Police said the suspect had been arrested by California State Parks rangers on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon against a park employee.

The name of the suspect was not disclosed.

No law enforcement personnel were injured.

Updated at 7:50 a.m., Saturday, May 2, 2020

– City News Service

Escaping Assault Suspect Shot, Killed by Sheriff’s Deputy Outside Downtown Jail was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: