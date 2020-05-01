18-Year-Old Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Rancho Bernardo Crash

Share This Article:

An 18-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries from a crash with a car driven by an 80-year-old woman in Rancho Bernardo on Thursday.

The woman was driving a 2008 blue Chrysler PT Cruiser eastbound in the 16600 block of Pomerado Road at approximately 4:45 p.m. while the motorcyclist was riding westbound, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The Chrysler turned left onto northbound Caminito Vecinos, into the path of the motorcyclist, which broadsided the Chrysler’s right front passenger door. He was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to a hospital, where he is being treated for face and head trauma and brain bleeding, Heims said.

The driver of the Chrysler was not injured. Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the crash.

— City News Service

