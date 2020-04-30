One Person Killed in Pauma Valley Traffic Crash

Share This Article:

A traffic accident near the Rincon Indian Reservation left one person dead late Thursday afternoon.

The fatal crash occurred on state Route 76 at Rincon Ranch Road in Pauma Valley shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene.

Further details about the wreck were not immediately available.

— City News Service

