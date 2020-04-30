Share This Article:

A 44-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were behind bars Thursday morning on suspicion of stealing alcohol from a store in the Mountain View area.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The pair walked into Mike’s Market on Ocean View Boulevard near South 37th Street around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday and the woman put a can of alcohol on the counter while the man walked up to the counter and showed a large knife to two employees, San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims said.

The man told the workers he was not going to pay for anything and walked around the counter, Heims said.

The employees got out of his way and the man grabbed two bottle of alcohol from a display behind the counter, then walked out of the store as the woman followed him with the can she had, the officer said.

Police responded to the scene and found the pair, identified as Steven Mahaney and Rachelle Carlock, in a van outside the store getting ready to leave, Heims said. Both were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Mahaney was booked into San Diego Central Jail and Carlock was booked into the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility.

— City News Service

Knife-Wielding Couple Arrested After Stealing Alcohol from Mountain View Store was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: