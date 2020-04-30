26-Year-Old Man Hospitalized After Stabbing in Bay Terraces

Posted by on in | 27 Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
A San Diego Police Department patch
A San Diego Police Department patch on an officer’s uniform. Courtesy SDPD

A 26-year-old man was hospitalized Thursday morning after he was stabbed by another man during an argument in the Bay Terraces neighborhood.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The victim and a 27-year-old suspect were yelling at each other in the 2600 block of Casey Street around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday when the suspect stabbed the victim twice in the left side of the abdomen, San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Heims said.

A detailed description of the suspect, who was last seen running southbound on Casey Street, was not immediately available.

— City News Service

26-Year-Old Man Hospitalized After Stabbing in Bay Terraces was last modified: April 30th, 2020 by Chris Jennewein

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss