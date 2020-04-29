Share This Article:

A surfer suffered minor injuries Wednesday afternoon in a shark attack near Moonlight Beach.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The attack was reported about 5:45 p.m., Encinitas lifeguard Capt. Larry Giles said.

Medics took the victim, whose name and age were not immediately available, to Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas for treatment of minor injuries.

A two-mile stretch of shoreline in the area was temporarily closed as a precaution due to the incident, Giles said.

Moonlight Beach, which had been closed as part of local municipalities’ efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus, reopened Monday morning for limited activities — including walking, running, swimming and surfing.

— City News Service

Surfer Suffers Minor Injuries in Shark Attack Near Moonlight Beach was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: