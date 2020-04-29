DUI Suspect Leads Meandering South Bay Road Chase

Share This Article:

A 25-year-old man who allegedly refused to yield for a freeway traffic stop Wednesday led authorities on a roundabout South Bay road chase before pulling over and making a failed attempt to escape on foot.

Deandre Deonte Brown of Spring Valley, who allegedly had been driving recklessly on northbound Interstate 5 in Chula Vista minutes earlier, sped off about 10:30 a.m. when a California Highway Patrol officer tried to pull over his black Dodge Challenger near the mouth of the Sweetwater River, CHP spokesman Salvador Castro said.

Traveling at speeds up to 90 mph, Brown, who had a passenger in the sports car with him, went east on state Route 54 and south on Interstate 805, then exited at Telegraph Canyon Road and headed west, Castro said.

The fleeing driver then turned onto Melrose Avenue and proceeded to the south again briefly before pulling to a stop, jumping out of the car and running off, according to Castro.

Minutes later, officers found Brown hiding in a residential backyard and arrested him without further incident. He was booked into county jail on suspicion of DUI, evading arrest and being the subject of an outstanding warrant.

The 22-year-old San Diego man who had been along for the ride during the pursuit remained in the vehicle after Brown pulled over. He was detained for questioning and then released, Castro said.

— City News Service

