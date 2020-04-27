Share This Article:

A man was shot multiple times in a parking lot in National City, police said Monday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The shooting was reported shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot in the 700 block of E. Eighth Street, near Highland Avenue, according to National City Police.

10News reported the victim was shot at least six times in the chest.

Another person was reportedly shot at, but not hit by the gunfire, according to the news station.

The victim was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment, but an update on his condition was not immediately available.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation and no details about the victim or the suspect were immediately available.

–City News Service

Man Shot Multiple Times in National City, Shooter at Large was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: