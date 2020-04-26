Driver Dies in Burning Vehicle After Crash on I-15 in Mission Valley

Share This Article:

The driver of a vehicle was killed early Sunday when it burst into flames after a crash on Interstate 15 in Mission Valley, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:16 a.m. on the southbound freeway at Interstate 8, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses told the CHP the car fire was the result of a traffic collision and that bystanders were able to break a window and pull a passenger from the vehicle but that the driver was still inside.

A SigAlert was issued at 12:27 a.m. for the southbound freeway and transition roads.

