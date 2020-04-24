Timely Jail Program Teaches Inmates Proper Techniques to Fight Infectious Diseases

Share This Article:

A county job training program at San Diego Central Jail is paying dividends now as those skills in disinfection and healthcare cleaning services have been called into demand.

The Healthcare Service Assistant Training Program started in October of 2018. Instructors from Grossmont Adult School provide inmates lessons in best practices to prevent the spread of contagious diseases, and properly handle infectious, chemical and hazardous wastes.

There are currently eleven participants in the workplace hygiene and sanitation class; 15 people have graduated since the job training began.

Students learn how to meet federal, state and environmental health standards, including those set out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

They also learn how to prevent cross contamination and engage in medical-grade cleaning that leaves no harmful residues behind.

The program is based at Central Jail, but participants can be called on for biohazard cleanings at other facilities.

Students say what they’re doing is important in preventing the spread of coronavirus, and the disease it causes, COVID-19. They’re also looking forward to working alongside healthcare workers upon their release from jail.

– Staff reports

