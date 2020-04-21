Police Use Taser on Man Who Allegedly Threatened Employees With Box Cutter

Share This Article:

A man was subdued with a Taser and arrested Tuesday on suspicion of threatening employees with a box cutter at a Kearny Mesa drive- thru, police said.

Dispatchers received a call shortly after 7 a.m. from a person who reported a man with a box cutter was threatening employees at the drive-thru of a business in the 3800 block of Convoy Street, according to Officer Billy Hernandez of the San Diego Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene and contacted the man, who refused officers’ orders to put down the weapon, Hernandez said. At least one officer deployed a Taser and struck the man before he was taken into custody.

The man, whose name and age were not immediately available, was taken to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. An update on the man’s condition was not immediately available.

No other injuries were reported.

–City News Service

