Police Say Man Fatally Stabbed His Mother in Chula Vista

A Chula Vista man was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of beating and stabbing his mother to death at their Otay Ranch-area home.

Glen Weldon Hammitt, 28, allegedly attacked 56-year-old Gloria San Miguel at the house they shared in the 900 block of Merced River Road shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to police.

Responding to a 911 call from the victim that became disconnected as she described being assaulted by her son, officers arrived in the neighborhood north of Olympic Parkway to find Hammitt standing in his driveway, holding a framed picture and covered in blood, Lt. Gino Grippo said.

Seeing the patrol personnel approaching, Hammitt ran off, Grippo said. They caught up with him following a brief chase, at which point the suspect allegedly became violent and hit one of the officers in the head with the picture frame.

After being subdued and arrested, Hammitt stated, “She’s dead,” according to Grippo.

Police then entered the home and found San Miguel on the floor of her living room, unconscious. Officers and paramedics tried in vain to revive her before taking her to a trauma center, where she was pronounced dead.

The injured officer was treated at a hospital for cuts to his forehead and released.

While being questioned by detectives, Hammitt, who has a history of mental health problems, allegedly admitted to killing his mother. What precipitated the deadly violence was unclear, Grippo said.

“Right now, it’s unknown what caused the attack,” the lieutenant said Tuesday afternoon.

Hammitt was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder and resisting arrest. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, tentatively scheduled for May 1.

Updated 1 p.m. April 21, 2020

–City News Service

