Authorities ID 60-Year-Old Man Killed in Assault in Hillcrest Neighborhood

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 60-year-old man who was fatally injured during an assault in the Hillcrest neighborhood last week.

Officers responding around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday to a reported assault near the intersection of Front and West Washington streets found Shawn Timothy Puzzo of Tucson, Arizona, with apparent trauma to his head and torso, San Diego Police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

Medics took Puzzo to a hospital for treatment, but he was later pronounced dead, Dobbs said.

A witness provided officers with a description of two men who were possibly involved in the assault, the lieutenant said.

Officers later tracked down Willie Gray, 64 of Louisiana, and Darcell Moore, 39 of San Diego, and detained them for questioning Wednesday night before the pair were ultimately arrested on suspicion of murder, Dobbs said.

Gray and Moore were booked into San Diego Central Jail shortly after noon Thursday, according to jail records. Both men were being held without bail pending arraignment, tentatively scheduled for May 1.

Authorities have not disclosed a suspected motive for the deadly assault.

–City News Service

