Tips Sought in Unsolved El Cajon Drive-By Shooting

Authorities reached out to the public Monday for help in identifying the killer of a 41-year-old man who was gunned down last month in a drive-by shooting in El Cajon.

Tony Montates of San Diego was standing on a sidewalk near the southwest corner of First and East Main streets when a four-door sedan approached from the west and someone inside it opened fire on him shortly before 10 p.m. March 16, according to police.

Paramedics took Montates, who was believed to have been homeless, to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Earlier in the evening, according to witnesses, Montates had been out on the streets, confronting passers-by in an “agitated” manner, El Cajon police Lt. Kevin MacArthur said.

Police had no description of the shooter, the lieutenant said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

— City News Service

