2 Juveniles Arrested in Murder of Boy Found Lying on Golden Hill Street

Police have arrested two juveniles for their roles in the death of a 16-year-old boy found lying on a San Diego street last week.

The homicide was reported at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of C Street in the Golden Hill area, according to San Diego Police Lt. Matt Dobbs.

Officers and firefighters found Lawrence Furchell in the street with apparent head trauma and provided aid until he was taken to a hospital where he died, Dobbs said.

Homicide investigators responded to the scene and were still trying to determine what happened. “Investigators do believe the young man had been riding in a large black SUV in the area,” Dobbs said. “The young man suffered apparent blunt force injuries.”

Two boys, ages 17 and 16, were arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall for suspicion of murder, Dobbs reported on Saturday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— City News Service

