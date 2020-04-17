Woman Accused of Killing Jefferson Middle School Teacher Chad Danielson

Share This Article:

An Oceanside woman was behind bars Friday on suspicion of attacking a neighbor she had never met and fatally stabbing him as he returned home from walking his dog on the morning of his 45th birthday.

Jennifer Ramos, 22, allegedly killed Jefferson Middle School physical education instructor Chad Danielson for unknown reasons in his front yard in the 500 block of Garfield Street shortly before 8 a.m. last Friday, said Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey.

Patrol officers arrived to find Danielson gravely wounded and the assailant — described by witnesses as a large, long-haired man — gone. Medics took the victim to Palomar Medical Center West in Escondido, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

On Thursday, crime-scene evidence linked Ramos to the slaying, Bussey said, adding that further investigation confirmed that she was “the sole suspect involved in this murder and (had been) unknown to Danielson.”

Ramos was arrested without incident at her home in the 1300 block of Division Street, several blocks from the victim’s residence.

“Although a (woman), Ramos’ appearance resembles that of the suspect description provided by witnesses,” the spokesman said.

Detectives have identified no clear motive for the killing, according to Bussey.

A GoFundMe page is raising money for Danielson’s family, with nearly $50,000 pledged.

— City News Service

