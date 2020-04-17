Boy, 16, Barely Clings to Life As Police Arrest Another Teen, 17, in Case

Share This Article:

Police announced that they arrested a teen-age boy in connection with the discovery of another teen found gravely injured in Golden Hill.

Doctors declared the victim, 16, brain dead, though he remained hospitalized Friday, said San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs.

The victim was discovered in the 3000 block of C Street at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, bleeding from the head. Paramedics took the youth, whose name has not been released, to a hospital for treatment of severe blunt-force trauma.

Investigators believe the victim had been riding in a large black SUV nearby just prior to being found unresponsive. What led to the apparent assault is unknown.

Police did not disclose when they took the suspect, 17, into custody nor reveal any suspected motive in the case.

Authorities booked the youth into juvenile hall on suspicion of murder. They withheld his name because of his age.

“This investigation is ongoing to determine if any other individuals bear criminal culpability in regards to this incident,” the lieutenant said.

– City News Service

