2 Men Arrested on Suspicion of Fatally Assaulting Man in Hillcrest Area

Two men were behind bars Friday on suspicion of fatally injuring a 60-year-old man during an assault in the Hillcrest neighborhood, police said.

Willie Gray, 64 of Louisiana, and Darcell Moore, 39 of San Diego, were detained for questioning Wednesday night in connection with the death and were ultimately arrested on suspicion of murder, San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

Dispatchers received a call around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday from a person who reported that an apparent assault victim was laying near the intersection of Front and West Washington streets with blood around him, Dobbs said.

Officers responded to the scene and found a 60-year-old man with trauma to his head and torso, the lieutenant said.

Medics took the victim to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries, Dobbs said, adding that the victim has been identified but police were withholding his name pending family notification.

A witness provided patrol officers with a description of two men who were possibly involved in the assault, he said. Officers later tracked down Gray and Moore based on that description and detained them for questioning.

Gray and Moore were booked into San Diego Central Jail shortly after noon Thursday, according to jail records. Both men were being held without bail pending arraignment, tentatively scheduled for May 1.

–City News Service

