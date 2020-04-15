1 Killed, 3 Others Stabbed During Fight Near 7-Eleven in Spring Valley

Share This Article:

A man was killed and at least three other people stabbed during a fight near a 7-Eleven in the La Presa area of Spring Valley, authorities reported Wednesday.

Dispatchers received a call shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday from a person who reported “a loud disturbance involving 15 to 20 people” near the 7-Eleven on the corner of Grand Avenue and Jamacha Road, San Diego County Sheriff‘s Lt. William Amavisca said.

A second caller told dispatchers a short time later that some of those people had knives and bats, Amavisca said.

Four people were taken to area hospitals for treatment following the fight and one of those victims was later pronounced dead at a hospital, the lieutenant said. At least three of the victims had been stabbed, but it was not immediately clear if the deceased victim was one of those.

Details regarding the victims and the circumstances leading up to the deadly encounter were scarce Wednesday morning, but deputies detained at least one person, Amavisca said.

Homicide investigators were still determining how many suspects were involved in the incident.

— City News Service

