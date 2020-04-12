Oceanside Police Seek Suspect in PE Teacher’s Stabbing Death

Share This Article:

The Oceanside Police Department is appealing to the public to help solve the murder of a local physical education teacher who was stabbed to death Friday morning in his front yard after going for a walk with his dog.

After being stabbed at a house in the 500 block of Garfield Street, Chad Danielson, 45, was taken to Palomar Hospital, where he died of his injuries, according to Tom Bussey of the Oceanside Police Department.

Danielson was described by Dr. Julie Vitale, superintendent of the Oceanside Unified School District, as an “incredible teacher at Jefferson Middle School, who worked hard to develop meaningful relationships with his students.

“His positivity and genuine care for students was evident on a daily basis,” Vitale said.

Police said there may have been a vehicle and pedestrians in the area at the time of the stabbing.

Neighbors who witnessed the attack described the suspect as a large Latino with long, dark hair, Bussey said.

“It is our belief that someone may have seen the suspect or have information about this murder,” Bussey said.

If you or anyone you know has information, the Oceanside Police Department is asking you to contact Sgt. Keli Garcia at 760-435-4815 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— City News Service

