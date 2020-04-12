Man Arrested in Robbery of ATM Machine in Rolondo

A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of breaking into and robbing an ATM machine outside a marijuana dispensary in Rolondo.
The robbery happened at 6:38 a.m. Sunday and a witness told police a man was trying to break into the ATM in the 4500 block of College Avenue, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.
Officers detained a suspect a few blocks away, Buttle said. Police found a pair of bolt cutters, a crowbar, hammer and part of the ATM in his possession.
It is not known how much money was taken from the ATM, police said.
— City News Service
