Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Shotgun, Driving Through San Diego

A man armed with a shotgun was arrested in Point Loma Sunday after driving through San Diego, crashing into parked cars and stopping to fire rounds into the air, police said.

No one was hurt in the incident, which began around 4 a.m. when two men got into an argument near Sandrock and Murray Ridge roads in Serra Mesa, according to Officer Dino Delimitros of the San Diego Police Department.

One of the men pulled out a shotgun and fired a round in the air as he got into a Chevrolet Suburban and drove through city streets, the officer said.

The suspect at one point got of the SUV in the Kearny Mesa area and fired his shotgun into the air multiple times, police said.

After driving onto southbound state Route 163, then westbound Interstate 8, the suspect drove to Point Loma, Delimitros said. A witness told police a man armed with a shotgun was on Sterne Street near Locust Street.

Officers found the Suburban parked in a home’s driveway and they found a suspect hiding in the bushes about a block away, police said. The suspect surrendered and was arrested.

