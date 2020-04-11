Man, 19, Arrested in Shooting Death Of 18-Year-Old in Imperial Beach

Share This Article:

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion murder in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Imperial Beach, sheriff’s officials said Saturday.

San Diego resident Diego Rodriguez, 18, was dropped off about 12:45 a.m. Friday at Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Thomas Seiver of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Unit.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at 1 a.m., Seiver said.

“The cause of death is a single gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death is homicide,” he said.

An investigation led to locating a crime scene at a home in the 400 block of Seventh Street in Imperial Beach, where Johnnathan Riebeling, 19, was contacted, he said.

Riebeling was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into the San Diego Central Jail, Seiver said.

The sheriff’s Homicide Unit asked anyone with information regarding the homicide to call them at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200.

–City News Service

