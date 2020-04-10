Police Investigating Death of Man Dropped Off at Chula Vista Hospital

Share This Article:

A man suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at a Chula Vista hospital Friday morning and died a short time later, police said.

The gunshot victim showed up around 1:30 a.m. at Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista on H Street, said Chula Vista police Lt. Dan Peak.

NBC7 reported the gunshot wound was to the man’s head.

The man, whose age was not immediately available, was pronounced dead a short time later, Peak said. His name was withheld pending family notification.

Homicide detectives were investigating it as a “suspicious death” and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, Peak said.

No further details were immediately available, including what may have led to the shooting, where it happened and who dropped him.

–City News Service

