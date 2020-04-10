Share This Article:

An electrical fire damaged at least one unit in a Grantville apartment building Friday, forcing residents to evacuate as firefighters worked to douse the flames.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The blaze was reported around 9:25 a.m. at the two-story building on Holabird Street near Glacier Avenue, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Crews arrived and found that an electrical fire had spread into at least one apartment unit, Munoz said.

Firefighters requested two buses from the Metropolitan Transit System to assist in evacuating residents, she said.

It was not immediately clear how many residents were evacuated or how many would be transported on the buses for temporary shelter.

As of 10:20 a.m., firefighters were still working to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The exact cause of the fire was under investigation.

–City News Service

Fire Damages At Least 1 Unit in Grantville Apartment, Residents Evacuated was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: