1 Dead, At Least 1 Seriously Injured in Crash near Carmel Valley Intersection

One person was killed and at least one other person suffered serious injuries Friday morning in a crash near a Carmel Valley intersection.

The crash was reported around 7:55 a.m. on Carmel Canyon Road near Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego police Sgt. Matthew Botkin said.

Few details were immediately available, but one person was pronounced dead at the scene and at least one person was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, Botkin said.

Police shut down both directions of Carmel Canyon Road between Del Mar Heights Road and Carmel Knolls Road for the crash investigation and clean-up.

–City News Service

