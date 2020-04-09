Driver Flashes Gun at Off-Duty Postal Worker Following South Bay Traffic Crash

Share This Article:

A man crashed a stolen car into an off-duty postal worker’s vehicle at an intersection near Otay Valley Regional Park Thursday and then flashed a gun when she followed and confronted him, authorities reported.

The non-injury broadside collision occurred at Fourth Avenue and Montgomery Street in Chula Vista shortly after 7 a.m., according to police.

Following the wreck, the unidentified man drove off, and the postal worker followed him for a half-dozen blocks to the south and east, until he pulled over at Main Street and Del Monte Avenue, Lt. Scott Adkins said.

The woman, who was dressed in her government work uniform but driving her own vehicle, got out and walked up to the black Ford Fusion the man was in, Adkins said. When she began trying to talk to him about the crash, he pulled up his shirt, revealing a handgun tucked in his waistband, the lieutenant said.

The victim then retreated, got back in her car, drove away and called the police.

Officers found the damaged Fusion, which had been reported stolen in National City on Monday, abandoned a short distance from the site of the threatening confrontation, Adkins said.

Police had no detailed description of the armed auto-theft suspect.

–City News Service

