3-Alarm Fire Destroys Popular China Max Restaurant in Kearny Mesa

Fire tore through a popular Chinese restaurant in a strip mall in Kearny Mesa Monday evening, but no injuries were immediately reported.

Firefighters responded to 4690 Convoy St., near Engineer Road, about 9:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Three alarms were issued as flames consumed the two-story China Max restaurant in the Plaza del Sol strip mall.

A total of 123 firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, the fire-rescue department reported.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and street closures were in place on Convoy Street at Engineer and Opportunity roads and Dagget Street, the San Diego Police Department said.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

