Blaze at Abandoned City Heights House Causes $210K in Damage

A two-alarm fire caused an estimated $210,000 in damage to an abandoned house in the City Heights neighborhood, authorities said Monday.

The fire was reported shortly after 9:40 p.m. Sunday at a single-story house in the 4000 block of Manzanita Drive, just east of Interstate 15, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found the structure fully engulfed in flames, Munoz said. A two-alarm response was called because the fire was threatening brush and homes nearby.

Crews knocked down the flames within 20 minutes and prevented the blaze from spreading beyond the structure, she said.

No injuries were reported.

The fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to the structure and $10,000 in damage to its contents.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

–City News Service

