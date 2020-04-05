Woman, 86, Missing From Rancho Santa Fe Since Saturday Morning

Share This Article:

An 86-year-old woman recently diagnosed with dementia has been missing from North County since Saturday morning and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for its help in finding her.

Authorities said Barbara “Betty” J. Welt left her daughter’s home in Rancho Santa Fe and was able to get a ride to the Escondido Transit Center and get on board at bus at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. She was last seen about 8:15 a.m. getting off the bus in the Miramar area.

Welt reportedly asked people in the area how she could get to Palm Springs. Officials said Welt had talked to her family about wanting to return to a former home in the Palm Springs area.

Officials did not indicate exactly how Welt traveled to Escondido, but did say they believe she is asking for rides as well as taking public transportation.

Welt is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She is caucasian, with white hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, maroon pants and black shoes. She was carrying a black purse.

Investigators are urging anyone who has seen Welt or has information about where she to call the Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5600.

— Staff report

